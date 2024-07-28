Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,825 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 2,436,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,781. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

