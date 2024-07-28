Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,352,000 after buying an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.72. 1,548,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

