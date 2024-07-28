Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

