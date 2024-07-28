Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,318 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

