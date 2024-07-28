Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NVO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,653. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $568.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

