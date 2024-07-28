Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Stake Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 5.29% of Steel Connect worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Connect by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Connect by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steel Connect

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $162,167.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,101,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,976 shares of company stock worth $263,498. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 34,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.20. Steel Connect, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 53.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

