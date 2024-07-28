Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) & Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Critical Review

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Starbucks 11.38% -49.91% 14.27%

Risk and Volatility

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pinstripes and Starbucks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Starbucks 0 16 9 0 2.36

Pinstripes presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Starbucks has a consensus target price of $91.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Starbucks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinstripes and Starbucks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.78 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Starbucks $35.98 billion 2.33 $4.12 billion $3.63 20.40

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Summary

Starbucks beats Pinstripes on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

