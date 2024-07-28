SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Up 2,071.6% in July

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, an increase of 2,071.6% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

