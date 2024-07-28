SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.98-5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.706-5.866 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

SSNC stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.