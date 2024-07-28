SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.980-5.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.98-5.22 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,725. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

