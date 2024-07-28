Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 224,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

SPRB remained flat at $0.55 during trading on Friday. 117,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,268. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

