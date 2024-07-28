Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SFM opened at $86.70 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

