Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
