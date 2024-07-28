Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $61.83 Average PT from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of SR stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.38. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 64,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

