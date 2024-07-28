Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spectaire Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,047. Spectaire has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11).

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, an integrated hardware, software, and data platform for logistics and supply chain players that uses mass spectrometry to directly measure their emissions.

