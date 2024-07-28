SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,142. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $229.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

