Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

