SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Update

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SGQRF remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 60.08. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

