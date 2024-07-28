Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Down 22.5% in July

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK remained flat at $3.85 during trading hours on Friday. 3,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of -0.27. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sono-Tek stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Free Report ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sono-Tek worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

