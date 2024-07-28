Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) vs. Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Financial Survey

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 27.41%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Soluna.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $780.10 million 0.31 -$74.85 million ($18.61) -0.97 Soluna $21.07 million 1.01 -$29.20 million ($23.20) -0.23

This table compares Bakkt and Soluna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soluna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -4.26% -37.42% -6.25% Soluna -89.72% -44.38% -25.75%

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bakkt beats Soluna on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.