Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,988. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
