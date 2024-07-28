Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNRY remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,988. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Featured Articles

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

