Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Short Interest Update

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Soitec stock remained flat at $131.90 during trading hours on Friday. Soitec has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.37.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Soitec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

