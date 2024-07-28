So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

So-Young International Stock Performance

So-Young International stock remained flat at $0.94 during trading on Friday. 31,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,763. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.08 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About So-Young International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in So-Young International Inc. ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International comprises about 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.