Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $23,422.50 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $23,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,845,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

