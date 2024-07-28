Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $23,422.50 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $23,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Snap Stock Performance
NYSE SNAP opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
