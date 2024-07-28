Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Up 71.3% in July

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the June 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith-Midland

In other news, Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $48,691.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith-Midland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Smith-Midland by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,667,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of SMID traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 1.27. Smith-Midland has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.