SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $75.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -36.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $18,664,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $12,373,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $11,832,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 154,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

