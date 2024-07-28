SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SJW stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 171,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,178. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group



SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

