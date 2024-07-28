Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.1 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNLAF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.