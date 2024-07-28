SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Up 0.9%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.15. 827,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,497,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

