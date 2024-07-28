Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.76

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $17.42. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 32,932 shares changing hands.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $239.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 265,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,784.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 228,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

