Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in July

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. 13,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,222. Silver One Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

