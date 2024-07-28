Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silex Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SILXY stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.09. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.29. Silex Systems has a one year low of C$9.55 and a one year high of C$22.45.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

