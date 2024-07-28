Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.