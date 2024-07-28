Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Sify Technologies
