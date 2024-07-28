Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. 23,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,781. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

