Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.40 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.32). Approximately 191,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,345,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.82 ($0.32).

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

