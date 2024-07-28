Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Decreases By 34.6%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,892,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 5,948,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,048.8 days.

Yamaha Motor Price Performance

YAMHF opened at $8.93 on Friday. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

