Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Decreases By 23.9%

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPYGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 11.36 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 10.37 and a fifty-two week high of 13.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.45.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6448 per share. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

