Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Declines By 26.9%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TTNMF remained flat at $1.55 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titanium Transportation Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.