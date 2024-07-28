Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Declines By 26.9%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTNMF remained flat at $1.55 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

