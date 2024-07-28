Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Expands By 49.4%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Terna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,332. Terna has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

