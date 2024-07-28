Short Interest in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expands By 88.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 153,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $672,097.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,122,832.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 503,610 shares of company stock worth $1,970,882. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

