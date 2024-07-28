Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Expands By 69.3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 1.3 %

Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

