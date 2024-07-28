Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Expands By 69.3%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Up 1.3 %
Telecom Italia stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.