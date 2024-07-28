Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Grows By 22.5%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,565.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$78.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.94. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of C$78.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.80.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

