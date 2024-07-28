Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Drops By 57.6%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

SWRAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,260. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.