Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Drops By 57.6%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
SWRAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,260. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Pacific
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.