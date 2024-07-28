Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Grows By 973.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,100 shares, a growth of 973.3% from the June 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 896.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock remained flat at $20.09 during trading hours on Friday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.