Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Grows By 973.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,100 shares, a growth of 973.3% from the June 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 896.2 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock remained flat at $20.09 during trading hours on Friday. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
