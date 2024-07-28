Short Interest in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Decreases By 26.2%

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE SRFM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 223,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Surf Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective (down from $3.62) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Surf Air Mobility were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

