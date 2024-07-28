Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Declines By 47.4%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.2 days.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF remained flat at $7.02 during midday trading on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

