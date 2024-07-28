Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Drops By 27.4%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 194,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.