Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Decreases By 33.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.0 days.

Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $106.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $100.85 and a 1-year high of $138.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

