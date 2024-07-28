Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Decreases By 33.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $106.56 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $121.04. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $100.85 and a 1-year high of $138.80.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
