Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rises By 98.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,288. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.