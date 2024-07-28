Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rises By 98.0%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,288. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

