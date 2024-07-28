Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Declines By 20.0%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,576,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,970,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.2 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFTBF stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.75. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $75.20.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.